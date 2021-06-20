1st Lt. Erice Henry with the 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, secures a vehicle onto a rail car at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Yermo Annex, California, June 20, 2021. The 2-114th is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, who recently completed a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California.(Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 21:12
|Photo ID:
|6702442
|VIRIN:
|210620-Z-AD158-004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tied Down [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
