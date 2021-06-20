1st Lt. Erice Henry with the 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, secures a vehicle onto a rail car at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Yermo Annex, California, June 20, 2021. The 2-114th is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, who recently completed a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California.(Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

