    Tied Down [Image 2 of 4]

    Tied Down

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Erice Henry with the 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, secures a vehicle onto a rail car at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Yermo Annex, California, June 20, 2021. The 2-114th is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, who recently completed a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California.(Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tied Down [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

