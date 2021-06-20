Rail Guide

Spc. Emrys Youngberg with the 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, guides a Light Medium Tactile Vehicle onto a rail car at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Yermo Annex, California, June 20, 2021. The 298th SB is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, in loading nearly 1,000 vehicles at Yermo for transportation back to their home states following a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California.(Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

