    Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment [Image 3 of 5]

    Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Laurence Pierre, 921st Contingency Response Squadron defender, hugs friends after arriving to the Global Reach Deployment Center June 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Devil Raiders supported retrograde operations in the Central Command area of responsibility as part of Task Force 74. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    This work, Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    withdrawal
    retrograde
    Air Forces Central
    deployment

