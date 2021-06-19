Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment

Devil Raiders from the 821st Contingency Response Group load onto a bus June 19, 2021, after arriving to Travis Air Force Base, California. The team supported retrograde operations in the Central Command area of responsibility as part of Task Force 74, where they assisted Resolute Support Mission Airmen with the safe and orderly withdrawal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

