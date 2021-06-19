Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment [Image 1 of 5]

    Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Devil Raiders from the 821st Contingency Response Group load onto a bus June 19, 2021, after arriving to Travis Air Force Base, California. The team supported retrograde operations in the Central Command area of responsibility as part of Task Force 74, where they assisted Resolute Support Mission Airmen with the safe and orderly withdrawal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

