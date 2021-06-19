Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment

Devil Raiders from the 821st Contingency Response Group are applauded June 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California, after from supporting retrograde operations in the Central Command area of responsibility as part of Task Force 74. About 50 Airmen from 621st Contingency Response Wing returned to family and friends at the Global Reach Deployment Center once they arrived back to California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

