Chief Master Sgt. Richard Bennett, top right, 821st Contingency Response Group superintendent, welcomes Devil Raiders home June 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. A team of about 50 contingency response wing Airmen deployed from Travis to U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility to withdrawal personnel and cargo out of the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 17:44
|Photo ID:
|6702353
|VIRIN:
|210619-F-XH170-1117
|Resolution:
|5177x3451
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Devil Raiders return home from AFCENT deployment [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
