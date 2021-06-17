100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing wait for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to be refueled at Marrakesh Menara Airport, Morocco, during Exercise African Lion 2021, June 17, 2021. KC-135s increase the range of U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft by providing the critical air refueling capability.
African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|06.17.2021
|06.21.2021 06:48
|6701019
|210617-F-PZ401-1059
|7676x5118
|1.15 MB
|MARRAKESH, MA
|7
|2
