    100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s [Image 1 of 5]

    100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to conduct air refueling over Morocco during Exercise African Lion 2021, June 18, 2021. Air refueling training strengthens defense capabilities to serve U.S. and African partner nations.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS

