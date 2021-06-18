100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel over Morocco during Exercise African Lion 2021, June 18, 2021. National security requires the U.S. to maintain operational access across the globe, a feat which is enabled by KC-135s.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

