100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over Morocco during Exercise African Lion 2021, June 18, 2021. KC-135s support fighter aircraft in the creation of a safe, stable and secure Africa.



African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

