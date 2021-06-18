Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s [Image 2 of 5]

    100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over Morocco during Exercise African Lion 2021, June 18, 2021. KC-135s support fighter aircraft in the creation of a safe, stable and secure Africa.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6701016
    VIRIN: 210618-F-PZ401-1013
    Resolution: 6704x4469
    Size: 926.67 KB
    Location: MARRAKESH, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 100th ARW refuels U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    KC-135
    air refueling
    exercise
    AfricanLion
    Royal Moroccan Air Force

