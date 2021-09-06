Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling an Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Fueling an Exercise

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Army Pvt. Brandon Bell, a Cargo Specialist with the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company (ICTC) out of Marysville, Wash., ground guides a forklift operator, June 9, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif.The 477th ICTC participated in a Combat Support Training Exercise, to assess their skills in logistics, personnel management, and base defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:20
    Photo ID: 6700433
    VIRIN: 210609-A-BM388-703
    Resolution: 6000x2545
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling an Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fueling an Exercise
    Fueling an Exercise
    Fueling an Exercise
    Fueling an Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Support
    Army Reserve
    Army
    477th ICTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT