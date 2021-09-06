Army Pvt. Brandon Bell, a Cargo Specialist with the 477th Inland Cargo Transportation Company (ICTC) out of Marysville, Wash., ground guides a forklift operator, June 9, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif.The 477th ICTC participated in a Combat Support Training Exercise, to assess their skills in logistics, personnel management, and base defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 21:20
|Photo ID:
|6700433
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-BM388-703
|Resolution:
|6000x2545
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MARYSVILLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Fueling an Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
