    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Army Pvt. Alexis Garcia, a Motor transport Operator with the 425th Transportation Company (TC) out of Salina, Kan., checks the tire pressure on his vehicle as part of preventative maintenance June 5, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif. The 425th TC conducts annual training to keep Soldiers proficient at their designated military occupational specialty.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling an Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

