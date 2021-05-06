Fueling an Exercise

Army Pvt. Alexis Garcia, a Motor transport Operator with the 425th Transportation Company (TC) out of Salina, Kan., checks the tire pressure on his vehicle as part of preventative maintenance June 5, 2021, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif. The 425th TC conducts annual training to keep Soldiers proficient at their designated military occupational specialty.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Hometown: SALINA, KS, US