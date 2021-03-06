Fueling an Exercise

Soldiers from the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) and 425th Transportation Company (TC) position a beam and tarp during the construction of an air-beam tent, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif., June 3, 2021. The 561st RSG and 425th TC participated in a Combat Support Training Exercise, to assess their skills in logistics, personnel management and base defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

Date Taken: 06.03.2021
Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US