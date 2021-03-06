Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling an Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Fueling an Exercise

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Soldiers from the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) and 425th Transportation Company (TC) position a beam and tarp during the construction of an air-beam tent, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif., June 3, 2021. The 561st RSG and 425th TC participated in a Combat Support Training Exercise, to assess their skills in logistics, personnel management and base defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6700418
    VIRIN: 210603-A-BM388-044
    Resolution: 5182x3269
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Hometown: SALINA, KS, US
    Soldier
    Support
    Army Reserve
    Army
    561st RSG

