Fueling an Exercise

Soldiers from the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) and 425th Transportation Company (TC) position a beam and tarp during the construction of an air-beam tent, at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif., June 3, 2021. The 561st RSG and 425th TC participated in a Combat Support Training Exercise, to assess their skills in logistics, personnel management and base defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)
|06.03.2021
|06.19.2021 21:19
|6700418
|210603-A-BM388-044
|5182x3269
|2.95 MB
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|OMAHA, NE, US
|SALINA, KS, US
|1
|2
