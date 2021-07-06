Soldiers of the 786th Quartermaster Company, out of Provo, Utah, lay out a petroleum line during download at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, Calif., June 7, 2021. The 786th provided retail fuel for, generators, mobile kitchen trailers, shower trailers, light sets and vehicles during a Combat Support Training Exercise(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 21:20
|Photo ID:
|6700419
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-BM388-588
|Resolution:
|1350x606
|Size:
|202.57 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PROVO, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Fueling an Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
