Presenting The Colors

The Alaska Military Youth Academy color guard team presents the colors while the national anthem plays during AMYA's graduation ceremony, held at the Bartlett High School Football Field in Anchorage, June 18, 2021. The ceremony featured Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer as the keynote speaker for the 79 graduating cadets and their families. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

