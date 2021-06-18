The Alaska Military Youth Academy color guard team presents the colors while the national anthem plays during AMYA's graduation ceremony, held at the Bartlett High School Football Field in Anchorage, June 18, 2021. The ceremony featured Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer as the keynote speaker for the 79 graduating cadets and their families. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 20:52
|Photo ID:
|6700417
|VIRIN:
|210618-Z-MK318-0001
|Resolution:
|6359x4239
|Size:
|957.35 KB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presenting The Colors [Image 8 of 8], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Seventy-nine cadets graduate from Alaska Military Youth Academy
LEAVE A COMMENT