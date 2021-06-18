Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presenting The Colors [Image 8 of 8]

    Presenting The Colors

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska Military Youth Academy color guard team presents the colors while the national anthem plays during AMYA's graduation ceremony, held at the Bartlett High School Football Field in Anchorage, June 18, 2021. The ceremony featured Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer as the keynote speaker for the 79 graduating cadets and their families. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6700417
    VIRIN: 210618-Z-MK318-0001
    Resolution: 6359x4239
    Size: 957.35 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presenting The Colors [Image 8 of 8], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seventy-nine cadets graduate from Alaska Military Youth Academy

    TAGS

    Alaska
    graduation
    Alaska Military Youth Academy
    AMYA

