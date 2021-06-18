Alaska National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program graduation ceremony 2021

Alaska Military Youth Academy Cadet Naomi Goodloe, honor graduate, addresses the graduating cadets at AMYA's graduation ceremony, held at the Bartlett High School Football Field in Anchorage, June 18, 2021. The ceremony featured Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer as the keynote speaker for the 79 graduating cadets and their families. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

Date Taken: 06.18.2021
Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
by Victoria Granado