    Alaska National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program graduation ceremony 2021 [Image 6 of 8]

    Alaska National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program graduation ceremony 2021

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Military Youth Academy cadets stand by to present the colors at AMYA's graduation ceremony, held at the Bartlett High School Football Field in Anchorage, June 18, 2021. The ceremony featured Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer as the keynote speaker for the 79 graduating cadets and their families. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 20:51
    Photo ID: 6700415
    VIRIN: 210618-Z-MK318-0038
    Resolution: 6530x4353
    Size: 742.11 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program graduation ceremony 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presenting The Colors

    Alaska
    graduation
    Alaska Military Youth Academy
    AMYA

