Seventy-nine cadets graduate from Alaska Military Youth Academy

Alaska Military Youth Academy cadets embrace their families after AMYA's graduation ceremony, held at the Bartlett High School Football Field in Anchorage, June 18, 2021. The ceremony featured Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer as the keynote speaker for the 79 graduating cadets and their families. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Alaska Military Youth Academy graduated 79 cadets of Class 2021-1 from its National Guard Youth ChalleNGe program during an outdoor ceremony at the Bartlett High School Football Field, Friday, June 18.



Since 1994, AMYA has graduated over 6,178 cadets after successful completion of the program. David McPhetres, director of AMYA, said that Class 2021-1 stands out among the others with over 4,100 hours of community service despite being a smaller class of 79. McPhetres said he fully believes in the difference the program makes in the lives of the cadets.



“It’s a great way for us to reach at-risk youth and teach them skills they will need as adults,” said McPhetres. “The class behind me has learned those skills and more.”



State of Alaska’s Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer attended the graduation and delivered the keynote speech.



“You now possess the tools, values and confidence for meaningful and successful future,” said Meyer. “Not just for yourselves, but for your family, your friends, your parents, your community and your state and country.”

AMYA’s Mission: “To help intervene in and reclaim the lives of youth and produce program graduates with the values, skills, education and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults.”