ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 18, 2021) Seaman Bailey Lang looks through a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) searching for hot spots after a simulated fire was put out during a fire and abandon ship drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

