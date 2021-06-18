ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 18, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Jacob Tuggle, right, provides instructions to Seaman Marcus Sweat on how to properly man a fire hose during a fire and abandon ship drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 09:53 Photo ID: 6700297 VIRIN: 210618-N-GW139-1106 Resolution: 4213x3009 Size: 401.34 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.