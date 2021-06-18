ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 18, 2021) Sailors assigned to the at sea fire party move below decks to the location of the simulated fire during a fire and abandon ship drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 09:53
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
