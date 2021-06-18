Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Capt. Nema B. Nematpour sprints across the parade field as the 41st Army Band plays adjutants call during the 1st Aviation Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    This work, 1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

