U.S. Army Col. Richard P. Tucker speaks during the 1st Aviation Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 20:49
|Photo ID:
|6699968
|VIRIN:
|210618-A-MD562-800
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command
