The 1st Aviation Brigade colors march toward the official party during their change of command ceremony at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 20:56
|Photo ID:
|6699969
|VIRIN:
|210618-A-MD562-527
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command
