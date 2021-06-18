1st Aviation Brigade Change of Command

FORT RUCKER, Ala. - Col. Richard P. Tucker assumed command of the 1st Aviation Brigade, United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE), at Fort Rucker on June 18, 2021.



Tucker now leads the largest brigade in Army aviation, according to Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, USAACE and Fort Rucker commander.



"The 1st Aviation Brigade is one of the most complex and unique...in the Army. The command spans from lower Alabama to the high desert to Arizona," said Francis.



Over the last two years, the brigade "trained over 8,000 officers, warrant officers, and Soldiers across 26 distinct programs of instruction - building the foundation for the future of our branch," said Francis.



Tucker earned a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Military Academy and a master's of art from Appalachian State University and the U.S. Army War College. He commanded the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment in Honduras in 2016-2017, has served as a joint multinational planner (J7) for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and transitions from USAACE's director of strategic plans (G5).



"We do two things in USAACE on behalf of our Army - develop leaders and drive change. The 1st Aviation Brigade has been on the leading edge of both," said Francis. "I look forward to the next two years as you take this stellar brigade to even greater heights."

