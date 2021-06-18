Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego’s (MCRD) color guard participates in a change of command ceremony at MCRD, June 18, 2021. BGen. Ryan P. Heritage passed on his duty as the Commanding General of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region to BGen. Jason L. Morris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 19:40 Photo ID: 6699940 VIRIN: 210618-M-CI314-1099 Resolution: 3280x2187 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.