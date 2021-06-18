Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego’s (MCRD) color guard participates in a change of command ceremony at MCRD, June 18, 2021. BGen. Ryan P. Heritage passed on his duty as the Commanding General of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region to BGen. Jason L. Morris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 19:40
|Photo ID:
|6699936
|VIRIN:
|210618-M-CI314-1021
|Resolution:
|4729x3153
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
