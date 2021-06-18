BGen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) and the Western Recruiting Region, speaks during a change of command ceremony at MCRD, June 18, 2021. BGen. Morris accepted all duties and responsibilities from BGen Ryan P. Heritage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 19:40
|Photo ID:
|6699939
|VIRIN:
|210618-M-CI314-1084
|Resolution:
|3422x2281
|Size:
|637.87 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
