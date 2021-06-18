Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commanding General Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    Commanding General Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    BGen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) and the Western Recruiting Region, accepts command from BGen. Ryan P. Heritage. After BGen. Heritage passed off the colors, he gave all duties and responsibilities to BGen. Morris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 19:40
    Photo ID: 6699938
    VIRIN: 210618-M-CI314-1057
    Resolution: 4189x2793
    Size: 923.27 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commanding General Change of Command
    Commanding General Change of Command
    Commanding General Change of Command
    Commanding General Change of Command
    Commanding General Change of Command
    Commanding General Change of Command
    Commanding General Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT