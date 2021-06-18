Commanding General Change of Command

BGen. Jason L. Morris, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) and the Western Recruiting Region, accepts command from BGen. Ryan P. Heritage. After BGen. Heritage passed off the colors, he gave all duties and responsibilities to BGen. Morris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

