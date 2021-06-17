Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210617-N-RF825-1316 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, is hoisted into an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 during Floating Mine Response (FMR) training with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    HSC 12
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EODMU 5
    Floating Mine Response

