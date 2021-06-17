210617-N-RF825-1316 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, is hoisted into an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 during Floating Mine Response (FMR) training with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 19:27
|Photo ID:
|6699919
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-RF825-1316
|Resolution:
|5571x3714
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
