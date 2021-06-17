210617-N-RF825-1264 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in the South China Sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 19:27 Photo ID: 6699920 VIRIN: 210617-N-RF825-1264 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.2 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.