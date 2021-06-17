Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210617-N-RF825-1186 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, detonate an explosive training device from an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 embarked on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 19:27
    Photo ID: 6699916
    VIRIN: 210617-N-RF825-1186
    Resolution: 5308x3543
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training
    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training
    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training
    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training
    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training
    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training
    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training
    USS Ronald Reagan, EODMU 5 Conduct Floating Mine Response Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    HSC 12
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EODMU 5
    Floating Mine Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT