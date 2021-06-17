Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210617-N-MT581-0834

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) re-stow firefighting equipment following a well deck firefighting training evolution, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 15:32
    Photo ID: 6699686
    VIRIN: 210617-N-MT581-0834
    Resolution: 3570x2456
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

