USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Capt. Gervy Alota, from San Diego, commanding officer aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), left, and Cmdr. Jayson Larsen, from Las Vegas, the ship’s executive officer, observe well deck operations with Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021