210617-N-MT581-0132
PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Capt. Gervy Alota, from San Diego, commanding officer aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), left, and Cmdr. Jayson Larsen, from Las Vegas, the ship’s executive officer, observe well deck operations with Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6699681
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-MT581-0132
|Resolution:
|3037x1684
|Size:
|306.69 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT