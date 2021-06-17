210617-N-MT581-0237
PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) take a fuel sample from a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 during well deck operations, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6699682
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-MT581-0237
|Resolution:
|1949x2235
|Size:
|439.9 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
