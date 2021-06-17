USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations

210617-N-MT581-0237



PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) take a fuel sample from a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 during well deck operations, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

