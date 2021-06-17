USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Operations

210617-N-MT581-0489



PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) combat a simulated fire during a well deck firefighting training evolution, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

