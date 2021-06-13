Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airlift Mission [Image 9 of 9]

    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airlift Mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron transfer cargo aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to a tactical outstation in East Africa, June 13, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 13:50
    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    75EAS

