U.S. Air Force 1st Lt.. Erik Brito, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, flies during a combat airlift mission, June 13, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 13:50
|Photo ID:
|6699498
|VIRIN:
|210613-F-UN842-0433
|Resolution:
|5273x3508
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS Conducts Combat Airlift Mission [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
