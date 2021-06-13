U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tia Gleeson, a Fly Away Security Team member assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, guards a C-130J Super Hercules operated by the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a combat airlift mission, June 13, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 13:50 Photo ID: 6699502 VIRIN: 210613-F-UN842-0490 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1023.67 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS Conducts Combat Airlift Mission [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.