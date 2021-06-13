75th EAS Conducts Combat Airlift Mission

Airman 1st Class Charles Gibson, a loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, loads cargo into a C-130J Super Hercules prior to a combat airlift mission, June 13, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian, and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

