Medics (68W) from 2/138th FA BN and 138th FAB conducted medevac training at Ft Knox, KY 12 June 2021. Medics from across the Field Artillery Brigade worked with members of the 63rd Aviation Brigade to load, unload, and care for mock patients in a war game scenario.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6699378
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-XU624-267
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/138th FA BN annual training medics [Image 3 of 3], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT