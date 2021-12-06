Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/138th FA BN annual training medics [Image 3 of 3]

    2/138th FA BN annual training medics

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Medics (68W) from 2/138th FA BN and 138th FAB conducted medevac training at Ft Knox, KY 12 June 2021. Medics from across the Field Artillery Brigade worked with members of the 63rd Aviation Brigade to load, unload, and care for mock patients in a war game scenario.

    IMAGE INFO

