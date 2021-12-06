2/138th FA BN annual training medics

Medics (68W) from 2/138th FA BN and 138th FAB conducted medevac training at Ft Knox, KY 12 June 2021. Medics from across the Field Artillery Brigade worked with members of the 63rd Aviation Brigade to load, unload, and care for mock patients in a war game scenario.

