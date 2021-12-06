Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Annual Training [Image 2 of 3]

    138th Annual Training

    KY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of HHB, 138th FAB act as enemy combatants during a war game scenario at Ft. Knox, KY 12 June 2021. The HHB mission is to test 2/138th techniques and tactics for repelling enemies.

    This work, 138th Annual Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

