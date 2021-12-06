Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Soldiers observed Charlie Battery, 2/138th FA BN fire Paladins at Ft. Knox 12 June 2021. The RSP Soldiers also got to fire the Paladins themselves after a quick safety brief. Several of these Soldiers will be joining the 2/138th once they complete their initial training.
|06.12.2021
|06.18.2021 12:38
|6699376
|210612-Z-XU624-318
|1920x1080
|1.81 MB
|US
|0
|0
This work, RSP visits annual training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
