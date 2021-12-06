Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RSP visits annual training [Image 1 of 3]

    RSP visits annual training

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Soldiers observed Charlie Battery, 2/138th FA BN fire Paladins at Ft. Knox 12 June 2021. The RSP Soldiers also got to fire the Paladins themselves after a quick safety brief. Several of these Soldiers will be joining the 2/138th once they complete their initial training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6699376
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-XU624-318
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSP visits annual training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RSP visits annual training
    138th Annual Training
    2/138th FA BN annual training medics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT