Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Soldiers observed Charlie Battery, 2/138th FA BN fire Paladins at Ft. Knox 12 June 2021. The RSP Soldiers also got to fire the Paladins themselves after a quick safety brief. Several of these Soldiers will be joining the 2/138th once they complete their initial training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6699376 VIRIN: 210612-Z-XU624-318 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RSP visits annual training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.