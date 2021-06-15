From left: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Borre, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Minnesota National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Defensive Cyber Operations Element, 2nd Lt. Mario Pinter and Capt. Hrvoje Sunara of the Croatian Armed Forces work together during a joint cyber training exercise, Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder at Dr. Franjo Tudman Croatian Military Academy, Zagreb, Croatia, on June 15, 2021.







More than 30 Airmen and Soldiers from the Iowa National Guard and Minnesota National Guard flew to Zagreb, Croatia, to conduct a joint cyber training exercise, Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder in June 2021. This exercise included U.S. Armed Forces from Minnesota and Iowa, Croatian Armed Forces, and Kosovo Security Forces.







“What we do is we’re partnering, showing our ability to work with one another, work across nations, work across joint environments and then do it in an actual hands-on fashion where you really see ones and zeroes in the defensive critical mission systems and how we do that,” said Lt. Col. Lawrence Yazzie, commander of the 168th Cyber Operations Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

