U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kai Pederson, a cyber defense manager with the 177th Cyber Protection Team, Minnesota National Guard, works alongside Croatian Armed Forces service member 2nd Lt. Marko Bilic during cyber training prior to the start of the joint cyber training exercise, Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder at Dr. Franjo Tudman Croatian Military Academy, Zagreb, Croatia, on June 14, 2021.



More than 30 Airmen and Soldiers from the Iowa National Guard and Minnesota National Guard flew to Zagreb, Croatia, to conduct a joint cyber training exercise, Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder in June 2021. This exercise included U.S. Armed Forces from Minnesota and Iowa, Croatian Armed Forces, and Kosovo Security Forces.



“What we do is we’re partnering, showing our ability to work with one another, work across nations, work across joint environments and then do it in an actual hands-on fashion where you really see ones and zeroes in the defensive critical mission systems and how we do that,” said Lt. Col. Lawrence Yazzie, commander of the 168th Cyber Operations Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Location: ZAGREB, HR