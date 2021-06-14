Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder

    Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Borre, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Minnesota National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Defensive Cyber Operations Element trains with Capt. Hrvoje Sunara of the Croatian Armed Forces during the joint cyber training exercise, Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder at Dr. Franjo Tudman Croatian Military Academy, Zagreb, Croatia, on June 14, 2021.

    More than 30 Airmen and Soldiers from the Iowa National Guard and Minnesota National Guard flew to Zagreb, Croatia, to conduct a joint cyber training exercise, Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder in June 2021. This exercise included U.S. Armed Forces from Minnesota and Iowa, Croatian Armed Forces, and Kosovo Security Forces.

    “What we do is we’re partnering, showing our ability to work with one another, work across nations, work across joint environments and then do it in an actual hands-on fashion where you really see ones and zeroes in the defensive critical mission systems and how we do that,” said Lt. Col. Lawrence Yazzie, commander of the 168th Cyber Operations Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 09:26
    Photo ID: 6699167
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-OX391-1001
    Resolution: 8080x5387
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: ZAGREB, HR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Midwest Croatia Kosovo Exercise Adriatic Thunder, by SGT Sebastian Nemec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A first of its kind, Adriatic Thunder

