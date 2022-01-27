The Way Forward: Minnesota National Guard focuses on 2022

January 20, 2022 (SAINT PAUL, Minn.) — The Minnesota National Guard’s shift from mission first to people first will continue among other initiatives in the new year.



“The Army has shifted its model from ‘Mission First, People Always’ to ‘People First and Mission Always’, and that makes a difference,” said Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, operations sergeant major for the Minnesota National Guard. “Other senior leaders will tell you that this shift means we are investing in our people and providing them the tools they need to be successful.”



Rost, a father of four and a 26-year veteran, advises the director of operations on various training priorities and strategies by integrating National Guard Bureau policies and ensuring that the state’s service members are supported.



The Minnesota National Guard’s priorities focus on people, modernization, and partnerships.



“We’ve seen a lot of changes with our regulations,” said the Minnesota National Guard State Command Chief, Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson. “The ponytail changes, hands in the pocket, the [physical training] uniform; those are all voices of Airmen that we are listening to. Keep speaking up, we are listening, and we will do what we can to make those changes.”



One of the significant changes for Soldiers will be the full implementation of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), set to be effective in March 2022. Along with the ACFT comes a new take on addressing the individual needs of service members through the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program.



“We no longer just address a service member who is unable to meet the height-weight standards or the fitness standards,” said Rost. “We believe that if we can help our service members, to include those who are currently non-retainable, develop and grow as a person, we not only make a better service member, but we make a better citizen of Minnesota.”



To support the implementation of the ACFT and H2F, Minnesota National Guard leaders are redesigning the retention track for Soldiers by developing programs, such as the Entry Phase Integration Course (EPIC), for Soldiers returning from Advanced Individual Training. EPIC will provide new Soldiers tools to help them navigate their military careers as well as develop healthy habits in finances, nutrition, sleep wellness, mental and emotional health, and physical fitness. The program was piloted in the fall of 2021 and staff are analyzing the potential for implementing force-wide

Additionally, the Comprehensive Soldier Fitness Course (CSFC) and the Holistic Health and Fitness Facilitator Course (H2F2) give unit-level commanders the tools to build stronger formations.



With a new force of physically stronger and mentally agile service members, the Minnesota National Guard will continue evolving through its modernization efforts.



Modernization efforts will include both organizational changes as well as equipment upgrades. One of the key additions is the reestablishment of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division’s Division Artillery (DIVARTY) command. The DIVARTY will provide a centralized, integrated command for the division headquarters to detect and apply fires against targets.

The 34th's DIVARTY, the first like unit to return to the National Guard, will provide field artillery service members new opportunities to develop and gain staff experience.



In addition to the DIVARTY, the Minnesota National Guard field artillery is scheduled to receive upgrades to their M109 Paladin howitzers, allowing artillery to engage targets farther, faster, and more accurately. Modernizations will also be made for the state’s M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1 Abram tanks.



“We’ll be getting significant upgrades that will help us be a more dynamic force to fight in a multi-domain operation,” said Rost. “Soldiers can look forward to the ability to work on the same things as our active-duty counterparts to become proficient in cutting edge technology.”

Airmen will also see changes in their organization. For example, the 133rd Airlift Wing and the 148th Fighter Wing will see more Agile Combat Exercise (ACE).



“The ACE concept is one of the newest changes coming to the Air Force,” said Erikson. “It’s a small team concept that changes how we deploy, how we mobilize and move teams.”



The Minnesota National Guard will also continue to develop capability in the cyber domain. Currently, the Guard has two elements that work in cyber security: the Defense Cyberspace Operations Cell, a section within the state’s Joint Force Headquarters, and the 177th Cyber Protection Team. Growing both local and international partnerships will be critical for developing cyber capabilities and its service members.



“The cyber domain operates outside of the typical boundaries that we consider the military to operate in,” said Rost. “The opportunities to engage with civilian partners, government partners, and international partners are invaluable and extensive.”



The Minnesota National Guard will continue to foster local, state, and international partnerships in the new year; however, none of these advancements would be possible without its service members.



“We need Soldiers; we need you,” said Rost. “You are by far the most valuable asset this organization has. The passion, the skills, the background that you bring is truly the lifeblood of our organization. And you’re the reason why leaders stay.”



With service members’ needs placed first, the Minnesota National Guard will be ‘always ready’ for the modern battlefield.

