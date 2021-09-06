U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, train to properly scan each other in decontamination operations at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 9, 2021. The 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company oversaw unit training to further develop TF Iron Valor Soldiers in their ability to detect potential CBRN hazards in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 09:11
|Photo ID:
|6699164
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-CZ403-1070
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.3 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Chemical Agent Detector (JCAD) [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT