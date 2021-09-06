U.S. Army Spc. Aidan Oestrich, assigned to the 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, and a Soldier, assigned to the 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, review a M256A1 Detector Kit at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 9, 2021. The 318th Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear Company oversaw unit training to further develop TF Iron Valor Soldiers in their ability to detect potential CBRN hazards in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6699161
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-CZ403-1032
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Chemical Agent Detector (JCAD) [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
