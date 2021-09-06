Joint Chemical Agent Detector (JCAD)

U.S. Army Spc. Clair Nelson, assigned to the 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, trains Soldiers, assigned to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, how to use a Joint Chemical Agent Detector at Camp Arifjan, Kuwai, June 9, 2021. The 318th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company oversaw unit training to further develop TF Iron Valor Soldiers in their ability to detect potential CBRN hazards in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

